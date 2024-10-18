Was Liam Payne Dropped By His Record Label Days Before Tragic Death? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Universal Music reportedly dropped Liam Payne only days before his tragic death. According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, the former One Direction star faced difficulties in his solo career, which led to his departure from the label.

According to the insider, "Liam's advance was massive, and he didn't recoup [it]." The source also stated that among the One Direction members, "Liam was on the wrong path musically." His second album was said to be on hold before the label decided to part ways.

Payne signed with Capitol Records, a Universal Music branch, in 2016, after One Direction announced their temporary break in 2015. Not just that, according to reports, his publicity team resigned earlier in October, adding to the complications in his career.

Universal Music paid tribute to Payne on Thursday, expressing their devastation over the loss. They stated, "His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him."

The label extended its condolences to Payne's family and loved ones. This statement was made amid continuous talks regarding his struggles in the music industry.

In addition to his career problems, Payne also had to deal with legal issues with his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry. According to reports, Henry wrote Payne a cease-and-desist letter just before his death.

This legal action followed Henry's TikTok video, in which she claimed that Payne had been continuously contacting her and her family following their separation, despite being in a new relationship.

In a recent episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast, Henry accused Payne of exploiting his mental health as a manipulation tactic. She added, “He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.’”

On Wednesday evening, Liam Payne died of multiple injuries caused by a fall from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Before the incident, witnesses said that he was becoming erratic and causing damage to his hotel room.

The hotel manager called emergency services, concerned about Payne's safety. According to the call, the employee stated that they had a guest who is allegedly high and drunk; when he was conscious, he was destroying his room, and they said they needed emergency services to send someone urgently. They said to send someone quickly since they were not sure if his life was in danger.

