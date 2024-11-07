Was Nicolas Cage Offered A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine As Ghost Rider? Find Out As Cast Members Spill The Beans

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman candidly spoke about their latest Marvel movie and revealed to have approached Nicholas Cage to make a cameo appearance as his iconic character, Ghost Rider.

Along with Shawn Levy, Reynolds, and Jackman appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s Awards podcast. They mentioned that while developing the early drafts of the film, the producers were in talks with Ben Affleck and Cage to step into the Marvel project.

Deadpool & Wolverine saw various cameo appearances of iconic characters, such as Wesley Snipes reprising his Blade role, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Channing Tatum portraying Gambit, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm.

Meanwhile, speaking of Cage and Affleck, Reynolds revealed, "They were in early drafts.” He further added, "We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking... We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity.”

The Green Lantern actor revealed that the crew proposed the idea of the film to Cage and expected him to be on board with a cameo, but the actor denied the offer. Though Reynolds said, “I would've loved him."

Furthermore, director Shawn Levy added to the conversation, "Luckily, we got a lot of yeses. Mostly because Ryan would just call them directly, and he'd often do an ambush on FaceTime and put them on the spot."

As for Cage, he recently reprised the role of Ghost Rider in the alternate reality of Super-Man in DC’s Flash. The film was directed by Flash director Andy Muschietti.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has been declared a blockbuster at the boxoffice, as the film collected $1.335 billion globally.

The movie saw Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the first time since the 2009 film Logan. As for the Marvel film, Deadpool and Wolverine teamed up to fight the evil of Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

The movie is available to stream on Disney+.

