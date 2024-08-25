Deadpool And Wolverine: Why Were Cable And Domino Left Out Of Third Movie? Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine is out, and so obviously, there has been a lot of recent discussion about the old Marvel movies and what characters got cut out. Concerns were felt with many characters who reappeared, but the fate remains unclear about Cable and Domino from Deadpool 2.

Perhaps most puzzling of all is the fact that Zazie Beetz's Domino doesn't appear anywhere. It was in Deadpool 2 that audiences were first acquainted with the luck-altering mutant, who quickly became an accepted fan favorite as part of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson-fronted X-Force team. By the end of 2018's sequel, Demirsky's Domino seemed locked and loaded for future Deadpool films.

Budgetary constraints, the fact she's now a major star in both Joker and Atlanta, and it would have been a huge headache to bring her back for what would basically be a cameo, reportedly made that an impossibility at least for the time being. Her role would likely have been on par with the remainder of the Deadpool family left on Earth-10005.

In an interview with Decider, she said, "Well, I'm actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don't know what they're doing [about improvisation]. I'm assuming they're probably taking a pause […] I'm excited to watch it." Since as early as 2021, she has been eager to reprise the role of Domino in a solo film for her character and had at one point hoped for discussions about it. It never worked out.

Josh Brolin's character, Cable, is another notable absence in Deadpool & Wolverine. Known for his complex backstory and formidable presence, Cable was expected by many to return in some capacity.

But those are broken down throughout the film by Deadpool himself—usually with a fourth-wall-breaking attitude, in which he mentions the absence of Cable in the story in a way that furthers it comically. Deadpool likens him to some character whom test audiences didn't like; clearly, he is laughing rather than being serious. Test screenings for Deadpool 2 went just fine. This then leads one to wonder what the issues were about why he would not be in the movie, whether from a story's point of view or an actor's availability, respectively. Indeed, all Marvel movies have considerations on a budget; other characters might have taken precedence and depleted screen time, allowing no room for Cable's return without some more serious ramifications.

Josh Brolin about his character omission from Deadpool & Wolverine

In an interview with Collider, Josh Brolin humorously responded to a question about his non-appearance in the film Deadpool & Wolverine. Asked if he would be in Deadpool 3 and, if not, why not, Brolin humorously said he wasn't in it and didn't know why, then hinted, perhaps with a wry smile, that maybe Ryan Reynolds doesn't even like him. It is pretty certain, given his delivery and direct look at the camera, that his comments were meant to be taken in jest.

Speaking to IndieWire, one of the co-writers of the film, Paul Wernick, defended the decision, saying it wasn't wrong; it was deliberate. Wernick explained that the movie remained true to characters from Fox's Marvel universe who never got their due, sent off properly. In particular, Brolin's Cable, being there in Deadpool 2, there was no reason to do so. Wernick insinuated that Cable might make his appearance in the film series in future Fox-Marvel crossovers, but for this film, Brolin wasn't called for a casting.

Josh Brolin seems to take the exclusion in his stride. Speaking to Mike DeAngelo on the Bingeworthy Podcast, Brolin posted his status regarding a movie on which he had not worked. However, his name did pop up on the IMDp page for Deadpool & Wolverine. He learned at Cycles of his Marvel experience the following: "I so wanted to be in that movie," but adds the comment that the MCU is complicated, agreed.

He said that Marvel is a more elaborate maze than his work on the Prime Video series Outer Range, and admitted he wasn't even sure what exactly his function in the MCU was. What he would make clear, however, was that he enjoyed himself playing Cable; it was "a great deal of fun" for him. Fans might be a little sad because it means they could not see Brolin back as Cable in the Deadpool & Wolverine series. Still, his statement of willingness to come back later does harbor some good potential.

