‘We Didn’t Work In The Same Space’: Jim Carrey Opens Up On Starring Alongside Keanu Reeves In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves have lent their voices to the characters of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While Carrey plays the role of Sonic in the live-action film, the latter voices Shadow. In conversation with Access Hollywood, Carrey opened up on his experience working on the movie and his reaction to the John Wick star entering the franchise.

The Truman Show alum revealed that he was excited to get the news of Reeves playing a part in the movie, but unfortunately, he couldn’t work in the same frame as the actor on the sets.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor revealed, "We didn't work in the same space, you know.”

Carrey further added, "He was doing the voiceover work and stuff, but when I heard it, I was like, 'That is so in the pocket and perfect.' I mean, this beautiful stoic nature that he has, he really elevated it completely to from what I was even thinking it could be so I was super happy that he's involved. Because he's the man that every man aspires to be."

Apart from voicing the characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey and Reeves have previously worked on the 2017 movie, The Bad Batch. The performances of the actors were well praised by the critics and were described as the “career bests.”

Meanwhile, speaking highly of The Matrix actor, Carrey stated, "He's very cool and I think you know it's just another cool move in a lifetime of cool moves for him.” In response to the actor, Reeves also gushed about his co-star and said, "The man is a creative genius. And in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, he's even more genius. He's double genius."

Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves will get the opportunity to work together as the Sonic franchise has confirmed that the fourth film of the series will soon go on the floors.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is running successfully in theaters.

