Welcome The Live-Action Snow White: Rachel Zegler, As Gal Gadot Plots To Hunt Her Down In New Trailer

While all eyes are eagerly waiting to see Rachel Zegler in the live-action Snow White, a trailer for the nostalgic Disney tale has just been released. Moreover, she is not the only one set to charm audiences at movie theaters—Gal Gadot will also star, taking on the role of the Evil Queen.

As seen in the latest trailer, Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is shown distressed, forced to work as a maid in her father’s kingdom. Soon, we catch a glimpse of the massive castle from the outside, which, at first glance, appears vibrant and cheerful, with birds flying overhead.

Inside the castle, the huge chandelier and the grand hall filled with people look breathtaking. However, sacrifices are being made by those who are most deserving.

After shots of the blue skies surrounding the castle and the glowing candlelight, the trailer shifts to darker scenes. We are taken to shadowy rooms where the Evil Queen sits, gazing at her green jewel.

Gal Gadot’s character is also shown surrounded by swirling black smoke, symbolizing the strength of her magic. However, when Snow White dares to interrupt the Evil Queen’s commands, the Queen is anything but pleased.

“The people need some kindness,” says Snow White.

With many intriguing moments in the trailer, the audience also gets a glimpse of the iconic magic mirror on the wall. The mirror comes to life, with its face emerging to speak to the Queen. As the Evil Queen plots her brutal plan, Snow White is soon shown fleeing into the woods. Following the classic tale, she eventually finds herself in a wooden house, where she meets the adorable seven dwarves.

While there’s much to look forward to in the movie, we won’t spoil it for you. What’s clear is that Snow White’s strong will stands firmly against the Evil Queen’s dark plans.

Snow White is set to release on March 21, 2025.

