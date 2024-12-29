Were Officers Accused In Robert Brooks's Beating Case Involved In Other Lawsuits? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence.

When the news about the death of the prison inmate Robert Brooks rolled, the people on the internet were shocked to know about that mostly because he allegedly died as the correctional officers beat him to death, per CNN’s report.

Now, the reports about the alleged pasts of the officers involved have raised many eyebrows. According to TMZ’s article, Nicholas Anzalone, Glenn Trombly, and Anthony Farina–were named by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, claiming they were present during the incident.

The aforementioned names have been mentioned in past lawsuits filed by formally incarcerated or incarcerated inmates. As per TMZ, an individual named Adam Bauer sued Anzalone with other correctional officers in September 2022. He reportedly alleged facing an unprovoked beating by one for smoking a cigarette in a bathroom in 2020.

It was claimed by the plaintiff that he submitted to a search after being caught with contraband but after turning his back, he was allegedly hit multiple times by the officer, per the outlet.

As per the publication’s article, the lawsuit claims that after the first encounter, many officers, including Anzalone, either kicked him or stood by as witnessed their co-workers do so.

Bauer later reportedly claimed that the officers took him to a local hospital and that Anzalone “kicked his feet,” and he also alleged that the people involved in the incident covered it up by telling multiple lies to the hospital employees.

According to TMZ, Sergeant Glenn Trombly has faced two lawsuits. One was in the year 2020. He was sued by an individual named Caleb Bause, claiming that pepper spray was spared on him by a guard unprovoked.

The plaintiff alleged about running to the dorm area, but he was ordered by the officer into a vestibule and when other correctional officers arrived, the plaintiff alleged that it was told to them by the officer that he had been assaulted by Bause.

Bause reportedly claimed that Trombly and Farina were also among those officers-- alleging that they very least looked on while he was being beaten, but he is not sure if they were also one of the attackers.

As per the publication, in third, and the second lawsuit that has Trombly's name in it-- was filed in the year 2018 by Equarn White. It is handwritten by the plaintiff, per the report. He alleged that in 2015 before Trombly moved to Marcy Correctional Facility, where Brooks’ incident occurred, he was at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York, where White was incarcerated.

The plaintiff reportedly claimed that Trombly and many other officers also beat him in an empty classroom. He alleged that another officer repeatedly stomped on his testicles as Trombly held him down.

For the unversed, Brooks, who was handcuffed at the time of the alleged beating, passed away on December 10 at Wynn Hospital in Utica, according to Attorney General, Letitia James, per CNN.

