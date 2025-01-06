‘What A Gift To Witness You Shine’: Rummer Willis And Tallulah Willis Celebrate Demi Moore’s Win At Golden Globes 2025

Demi Moore’s daughters are celebrating their mom’s win at the Golden Globes award ceremony hosted on Sunday, January 5. The actress went on to bag the prize in the Best Actress category for her role in the recent release, The Substance.

As Moore held the trophy in her hands, her daughters Rummer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis erupted with joy as they shared the victorious moment on their social media platforms along with a heartfelt note alongside.

Putting up the happy moments from the night on her Instagram story, Rummer wrote, “What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career.” She further added, “This is just the beginning.”

ALSO READ: The Substance Director Coralie Fargeat Withdraws From Camerimage Film Festival Following Event Director’s 'Misogynistic' Remarks

Moreover, the actress’ middle child, whom she shares with Bruce Willis too, put up her mother’s winning moment on her social media. Scout went on to pen, “I am so beyond proud; my entire body is buzzing. I am so overwhelmed with joy, pride, and gratitude!!”

Meanwhile, Tallulah, too, gushed about Moore and called her the “greatest teacher.” She further went on to share, “This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride.”

Willis continued to add, “I love you, mom. You are the greatest teacher. The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Bruce Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also celebrated the actress’ win. She went on to comment, “We’re screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!!”

Demi Moore went on to win Golden Globes for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance. The Hollywood star shared the screen space alongside Margaret Qualley and Denis Quaid.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: 'I Was a Pop Corn Actress': Demi Moore Wins Her First Golden Trophy For The Substance; Gives An Emotional Speech