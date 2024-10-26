What Did Chris Brown Do? Exploring Allegations As Woman Opens Up About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Yacht Incident In New Documentary

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In their effort to unravel the dark side of showbiz through bombshell documentaries, ID is releasing Chris Brown: A History of Violence, where multiple women come forward to detail their alleged experiences with the R&B singer. Among them is Jane Doe, who claims that Brown raped her in 2020. His attorneys deny the allegations made in the show.

Doe says in the documentary that the alleged incident occurred in 2020, when she had just moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in dancing. In December of that year, she took a trip to Miami, where she received a call from someone she knew, inviting her to a yacht party hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Upon arrival at the party, Doe realized that Brown, 35, was there and thought it might be a “sign” that he could “maybe be able to help me, guide me, or give me some advice,” she claims. “We talked, and he handed me a drink.” Doe’s account follows a familiar pattern of the drink being spiked. She mentions in the documentary that her memory started to become hazy after taking the drink from Brown.

According to People, Doe says she doesn’t remember if she saw him pour it, but she drank it regardless, then accepted a second drink, after which she began feeling tired and her body felt heavy.

In the documentary, Brown’s attorneys denounced Doe’s claims as fabricated, the outlet reports.

Doe claims that Brown then took her to a bedroom, where she remembers lying back, unable to move. “Next thing I know, he was on top of me,” she says with tears in her eyes, adding that she said "no," but it fell on deaf ears as Brown continued with his actions. Doe claims that the Look at Me Now hitmaker ejaculated inside her. “I was so disgusted,” she states.

After the alleged incident, Doe noted in the documentary that she continued communicating with Brown to seek clarity. However, it wasn’t until therapy that she identified the act as rape.

According to People, a legal team reached out to her to build a case, but a judge ultimately dismissed the effort in 2022, citing a “lack of prosecution.” She was subsequently dropped by her lawyers, mainly because of the aforementioned text exchanges between her and Brown.

However, one of Doe’s lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, is representing her again. In a statement to People, Mitchell-Kidd said that she 100% believes what her client is claiming.

Elsewhere in the documentary, another woman named Liziane Gutierrez shares an alleged experience with Brown in 2016. She claims she was invited to his hotel room in Las Vegas after one of his shows, where he allegedly punched her in the face, followed by his team escorting her out of the room.

Gutierrez sued Brown in 2016, and the pair settled the case privately in 2017, according to TMZ.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence sheds light on multiple cases of assault that Brown has faced, including the well-known incident involving his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

