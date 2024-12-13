What Is Elton John’s Take on Legalization of Marijuana? Singer Goes Viral for His Bold Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

Elton John is clear about what he thinks about legalizing marijuana. The singer recently spoke about not being in favor of the drug being legalized while recounting his own experience with it.

John , who has reportedly been sober since 1990, expressed his opposition to the drug's legalization during his TIME Icon of the Year profile. He stated that marijuana is "addictive" and that it “leads to other drugs.”

He added, “And when you’re stoned — and I’ve been stoned — you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

While speaking with the publication, the veteran vocalist discussed his own experience with the drug, saying that it had a negative effect on his personal life. He shared that people tend to make bad decisions when they are on drugs.

The singer further talked about wanting “love” so desperately that he would take “hostages.” John shared that he would meet someone he liked, spend three or four months with that individual, and then they would “resent” him because they had nothing in their lives apart from him. Reflecting on this, he admitted it deeply disappointed him to consider how many people he had probably hurt.

The Cold Heart singer explained that judgment becomes impaired by intoxication, making it hard for addicts to take responsibility for their behavior. He stated that it’s difficult to tell someone they are “being an a**hole,” and equally difficult for the person to hear it. John shared how he eventually made the choice to admit, “I was being an a**hole.”

Advertisement

The iconic musician also talked about the things that motivated him to choose sobriety: Alcoholics Anonymous, buying the Watford Football Club, and an HIV-positive teenager named Ryan White.

He told the outlet, “It all came to a climax, really, at the Ryan White funeral in Indianapolis — a really sad and emotional week — and I came back to the hotel thinking, I’m just so out of line,” adding that he was shocked to recognize how far he had fallen on the scale of humanity.

The musician revealed that, while he did not believe much in a biblical God, he had “faith.” He spoke about a higher power that had been watching over him his entire life, helping him through drugs, depression, and loneliness, and ultimately guiding him to sobriety. John shared that this higher power had always been there, yet he simply hadn’t acknowledged it until later in life.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg To Star In New Movie Of The Fifth Element Director; Check Details Inside