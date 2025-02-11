What To Expect in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2? Walker Scobell Says, 'Definitely Changed...'

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell recently opened up about what to expect from the next season. Discussing the second season of the Disney+ series, Scobell shared some insights, revealing that it will feature a significant change from the previous season.

In an interview, the actor mentioned that the next season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will differ slightly from how The Sea of Monsters, Rick Riordan’s original 2006 novel, begins. He explained that these changes are being made to accommodate the growth of the cast.

“[Season 2] starts off in a little bit of a different place, at least for Percy, than the book, just because of how much bigger I’ve gotten,” Scobell told TV Insider.

He further added, “And I would say he’s a little bit happier than he is in the book… I feel like he’s definitely changed a little bit since we last saw him.”

Scobell also teased that the upcoming season will feature even more action than the previous one. Personally, he shared that he really enjoyed the last season.

“We would stay in one place and have a conversation, and then there’d be an action sequence—you know what I mean? It was awesome,” he added.

However, the actor went on to mention that the stakes are high for each of the characters in the upcoming season. Scobell also revealed that Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has almost no time for talking, instead focusing more on action.

Further discussing the next season, Walker Scobell mentioned that the storyline being followed closely aligns with the book.

For those who may not know, Percy Jackson and the Olympians also stars Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan.