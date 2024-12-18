Everything We Know About Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Plot Details

Disney+ has confirmed that the journey of Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson will continue in a second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The renewal, announced in February 2024, ensures fans will get to see the adaptation of Rick Riordan’s second book, The Sea of Monsters, brought to life. Here's everything we know about Season 2.

Disney revealed during D23 2024 that Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will begin streaming in 2025. Although an exact release date has not been announced, production is well underway. Filming started earlier this year in Vancouver, with over a week of shooting completed by the time of the D23 Expo.

Season 2 will follow the storyline of The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Percy Jackson embarks on a perilous journey through the Sea of Monsters to rescue Grover, who has been captured while searching for the god Pan. Grover’s captor is the same Cyclops who once trapped Odysseus.

Fans can expect iconic scenes from the book to make their way into the show. During D23, Scobell, Riordan, and costars Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) teased memorable moments like Grover in a wedding dress and the growing romantic tension between Percy and Annabeth.

Season 2 introduces several new characters and casting updates. Daniel Diemer will play Tyson, Percy’s half-brother and a Cyclops, sharing their father Poseidon (portrayed by Toby Stephens in Season 1). Tamara Smart has been cast as Thalia Grace, the daughter of Zeus, while Andra Day will portray Athena, Annabeth’s mother.

Courtney B. Vance will take on the role of Zeus, succeeding the late Lance Reddick, who played the character in Season 1. Executive producer Jon Steinberg acknowledged the challenge of recasting the role, saying, “We’re incredibly grateful for the character Lance helped build. I do not envy whoever has to step into his shoes.”

The season also introduces the Gray Sisters, three women who operate a unique taxi service in the series. Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho will portray the sisters, who share one eye and perform distinct roles within their taxi firm.

Returning cast members include Charlie Bushnell as Luke, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes. Miranda hinted that Hermes will show up early in Season 2, confirming he had already filmed his scenes.

Another exciting addition is Timothy Simons as Tantalus, the interim director of Camp Half-Blood, who takes over during Chiron’s mysterious disappearance. The dynamics at the camp are expected to shift as this new character makes his mark.

Although there is no full trailer yet, Disney+ shared a brief teaser to mark the start of production. Fans eagerly await more updates and a deeper look into the adaptation of this beloved story.

