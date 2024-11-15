When Kourtney Kardashian Clashed With Kris Jenner and Khloé Over Pregnancy Reveal

Kourtney Kardashian expressed frustration with her family during the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, revealing tension with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian over how she announced her pregnancy.

The drama unfolded when Kourtney invited her mother and sister onto Travis Barker’s Blink-182 tour bus for a trip to his San Diego concert. However, instead of a peaceful outing, emotions ran high as they revisited the pregnancy announcement she had made at a Los Angeles concert months earlier.

According to reports from The U.S. Sun, both Kris and Khloé admitted they were caught off guard by Kourtney’s big reveal, learning about it through the media instead of directly from her. While they shared happiness over the news, they also voiced disappointment about being left out of such a significant moment.

Khloé attempted to address the issue delicately, but Kourtney defended her actions, stating she "forgot" to inform them. Kris, visibly annoyed, remarked, “She forgot she had a family!” Kourtney, however, explained in a confessional interview that she hadn’t considered inviting her family to the concert, believing they wouldn’t care to attend.

The tension escalated when Kourtney recalled a previous conversation with Khloé about the announcement. Khloé had suggested a different venue for the reveal, prompting Kourtney to assert, “It’s not about you. It was about me and Travis, not about anything else.”

In another confessional, Kourtney criticized her family for being overly controlling and self-centered, accusing them of making the situation about themselves. “This is why I don’t invite them to stuff,” she vented. “Everything always becomes about them and their complaints.”

The heated exchange raised questions about the dynamics within the Kardashian-Jenner family, with fans speculating about unresolved tensions. Neither Kris nor Khloé has commented publicly on the episode, leaving the status of their relationship unclear.

Despite the drama, Kourtney remains firm in her decision to prioritize her relationship with Travis, signaling a shift in how she handles family dynamics in the public eye.

