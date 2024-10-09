Who Is Alex Spiro? All We Know About Lawyer Appointed By Tupac Shakur's Family To Investigate P Diddy's Connection To His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Tupac Shakur’s family is taking all the measures in order to find the answers surrounding the person who murdered the late vocalist. Now, they have hired lawyer Alex Spiro to investigate Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s connection to his death, per US Weekly.

Spiro has a very impressive career background, mostly because of his clientele, consisting of multiple high-profile individuals who have trusted him with their respective cases.

He was born and brought to Boston by his mom, who worked as a clinical psychologist and a father who was a dentist. As per Wikipedia, he is the oldest child and has three siblings.

However, he seemingly considered a career in psychiatry initially, enrolled in Tufts University to study biopsychology and graduated summa cum laude. He also reportedly worked at McLean Hospital’s adolescent psychiatry unit.

In 2008, the Boston native completed his further studies by receiving a Juris Doctor from Harvard University. While he was in the program, he did a fellowship at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Spiro’s career in law has been nothing but impressive. He has successfully taken high-profile and controversial cases and has also represented many famous figures, including Jay Z, Elon Musk, and Alec Baldwin.

Advertisement

When it comes to famous cases, the Crazy In Love rapper and Roc Nation asked him to assist in the immigration case involving rapper 21 Savage’s arrest in 2019.

He also represented Alec Baldwin in the infamous Rust case, in which the actor allegedly used a real gun for rehearsal at the set of the movie, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The case against Baldwin was dismissed in July.

Along with representing Musk in several cases, he has also been a part of the legal team when the tech entrepreneur took over Twitter. Spiro also led the discussions of the layoff of employees during that time, per the website.

The lawyer’s list of clients also includes Mike Jagger, Bobby Shmurda, Jimmy Donaldson (aka Mr. Beast), Aaron Hernandez, Robert Kraft, Don Lewis, Julian Edelman, and Charles Oakley.

Apart from that, he has also prosecuted Rodney Alcala, who was famously known as the Dating Game Killer, accused of committing two murders in the 1970s in New York, per the outlet.

Advertisement

The public interest in Tupac’s case has always been very high, so it will be interesting to see what kind of revelation may come forth.

For the unversed, the later artist was shot in 1996. The person behind this has not been found, but according to US Weekly, Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis was arrested by Las Vegas police in September.

He was not accused as the one who pulled the trigger but was reportedly described as a “shot caller” during a police press conference. Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, will face a trial next year.

Court documents obtained by NewsNation suggest that Davis has previously alleged that Diddy offered USD 1 million for Tupac’s killing.

But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said to People magazine in July, "Sean Combs has never been considered a suspect in the Tupac Shakur homicide investigation." They also stated to the outlet that he has not been charged with his link to the murder.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'He's Incredibly Smart': Sean Diddy Combs Is 'Powerful' And 'Capable' Despite Being Behind Bars, Source Claims