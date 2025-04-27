Who is Brooke Irvine? Everything to Know About Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari's New Girlfriend

Sam Asghari has moved on after his divorce from Britney Spears. The actor and fitness trainer is now dating Brooke Irvine, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent. Asghari recently opened up about his relationship, saying, "It's all about love. That's what it is," during the opening weekend of The Tryst Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on April 25.

He added, "It's not about the industry, it's not about Hollywood. It's about what really is the most important thing, and that's being present, being in the moment, and supporting others that are doing this same thing."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married from June 2022 until they separated in July 2023. Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024, and they were declared legally single in December 2024.

Just one day after being legally single, Asghari's relationship with Irvine was confirmed. A source told Us Weekly that after taking some time for himself after the divorce, Asghari was now very happy with Irvine, calling her a normal girl.

The couple made their red carpet debut on April 25, 2025. Asghari shared, "It wasn't, 'Now is the time,' or whatever, but we're here to support a great cause." He also praised the LGBTQ+ community, saying, "Love is not about gender, not about race, not about anything."

Brooke Irvine has kept her personal life private. However, according to her LinkedIn profile, she was a competitive cheerleader and won the All-Star World Championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Cali Black Ops team.

Irvine transitioned into real estate in August 2023, focusing on the Westwood, Brentwood, and Bel Air neighborhoods of Los Angeles. She mostly manages luxury rentals but also closed a USD 1.3 million sale in September 2024.

Asghari and Irvine were first spotted together in November 2024 at the amfAR Las Vegas benefit. They were later seen at Home Goods, a dog park, and LAX in Los Angeles.

On January 1, 2025, Asghari made their relationship Instagram official by posting five photos with Irvine, captioned, "Happy New Year to All." The pictures showed them relaxing at the beach and dressed up for an event.

Asghari told PEOPLE earlier that he was ready to move forward, saying, "You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is."

