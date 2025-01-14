Who Won Jeopardy! on January 13, 2025? Find Out As Champions Wildcard Episode Kicks Off
Find out who triumphed on Jeopardy! January 13, 2025, in a thrilling Champions Wildcard episode kick-off with a historic final clue. Read on to know the details.
The Jeopardy! episode on January 13, 2025, marked the beginning of the Champions Wildcard quarterfinals. It was an exciting battle of intellect and strategy. The contestants included Will Yancey, a history lecturer from Banquete, Texas; Jen Feldman, a high school teacher from Brooklyn, New York; and Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Michigan.
Will Yancey, who won a total of $13,800 to move into the semifinals, wrapped up this closely contested episode. The Final Jeopardy! clue involved Historic Currency.
The question was about the first pound coin introduced by Henry VII: "Henry VII minted the first pound coin in 1489, which was called this, also a term for what Henry was."
Will correctly answered by saying the "sovereign," which clinched his win.
Paul Clauson also solved the last clue correctly but ended up as the second runner-up since his score was lower than the top scorer's. Jen Feldman did not solve any of the Final Jeopardy! clues but remained in contention for a wildcard spot due to her consistent gameplay throughout.
Will Yancey, a historian from Banquete, Texas, had previously led the Double Jeopardy round with skillful strategy, eventually emerging as the winner. Other categories featured on this Jeopardy! episode included 2015: 10 Years Ago, Other Uses of Texting Abbreviations, TV This Century, Latinas, and more.
Jeopardy! continues to excite audiences with its perfect combination of trivia, quick thinking, and dramatic suspense. It airs weeknights on ABC.
