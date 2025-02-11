Who Won Jeopardy! Tonight, February 10, 2025? Find Out
Neilesh Vinjamuri secures a dramatic victory in the Tournament of Champions, edging out Isaac Hirsch by just $201.
The February 10, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! brought intense competition as three skilled contestants faced off in the 111th game of Season 41. Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch, and Adriana Harmeyer battled through challenging clues, but only one could claim victory. In the end, Neilesh emerged triumphant, securing his first win in the Tournament of Champions.
Jeopardy Round
The game kicked off with Neilesh gaining an early lead by doubling up on a Daily Double. Isaac kept pace despite minor mistakes, while Adriana struggled initially but showed steady improvement. By the first break, the scores stood as follows:
- Neilesh: $4,800 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)
- Isaac: $4,200 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Adriana: $400 (1 correct, 0 incorrect)
By the end of the Jeopardy round, Neilesh maintained a slight edge with $7,000, while Isaac and Adriana trailed with $4,800 and $4,400, respectively.
Double Jeopardy Round
The competition intensified as Adriana took a risky bet on a Daily Double but answered incorrectly, dropping to third place. Neilesh regained momentum by successfully doubling up on another Daily Double. Meanwhile, Isaac continued applying pressure, keeping the game close heading into Final Jeopardy.
Scores after Double Jeopardy:
- Neilesh: $31,600 (20 correct, 2 incorrect)
- Isaac: $18,800 (21 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Adriana: $5,400 (14 correct, 1 incorrect)
Final Jeopardy Round
The final clue referenced Robert E. Lee’s victory at Chancellorsville and its comparison to a historical battle led by a Greek king. The correct response was "Who is Pyrrhus?"
- Neilesh wagered $6,001, bringing his total to $37,601.
- Isaac also answered correctly but fell short with $37,400 after wagering $18,600.
- Adriana, answering incorrectly ("Who is Hannibal?"), remained at $5,400.
With just a $201 margin, Neilesh claimed victory in a nail-biting finish!
This Jeopardy! episode showcased the competitive nature of the Tournament of Champions, with all three contestants demonstrating impressive knowledge and strategy. While Adriana couldn't hold onto her previous win, Isaac gave a strong performance but ultimately fell just short. Neilesh’s calculated risks paid off, securing him a hard-fought victory. As the tournament continues, fans can expect even more thrilling matches ahead.