Why Are Golden Bachelorette’s Joan And Chock Not Moving In Together? The Couple FINALLY Explains

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple, the newly engaged couple from The Golden Bachelorette, have shared details about their upcoming plans and clarified their living situation.

Despite their exciting future together, they are not moving in together just yet. Instead, they plan to spend time between New York City, Maryland, and Kansas, each staying connected to their separate homes.

Joan and Chock have made it clear that they’re not ready to live under one roof immediately. Chock stated to People that while they plan to settle into a full-time place in New York City, they will continue to split their time between Kansas, Maryland, and New York.

“We’ll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we’re going to be there. We’re going to get it figured out this next year,” Chock said.

While New York will be their home base, their commitment to their separate lives in Maryland and Kansas means they won’t be moving in together just yet. This decision comes as the couple continues to figure out how to balance their various responsibilities, including Chock’s business in Kansas and Joan’s family ties in Maryland.

Joan and Chock's plan to spend more time in New York City is taking shape. The couple will begin looking for a place in the city on November 18, 2024, with the West Village area being their top choice.

“When we want to be alone together, we’ll probably be in New York,” Joan confirmed. The couple hopes to secure a place before the holidays, allowing them to enjoy time in the city after Christmas.

Although they haven’t yet settled into a permanent home in the city, Joan stated that they may resort to staying in a hotel or Airbnb for now. “If nothing else, we’ll certainly get a hotel or do an Airbnb,” Joan revealed. “I love that tradition. I love Christmas in the city.”

As the holiday season approaches, Joan and Chock are already making plans to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Joan’s family in Maryland. For Thanksgiving, they will join her late husband’s family, and Chock’s two children will also be present.

Joan stated that while her children and Chock’s kids have had some interaction through phone calls and texting, this will be the first time they will spend an extended period together.

“Our kids have gotten to know each other a little bit over the phone and texting, but they’re finally going to get to spend four or five days together,” Joan shared.

She said that they can’t wait for them to be together because they feel like they are going to have a lot of fun with each other. It’s weird at this age to welcome a new stepsibling into your life and that’s what it’s going to be for them.

Joan and Chock's engagement, which took place during the Golden Bachelorette finale, was aired on November 13, 2024. Though the couple has plans for the future, they made it clear that wedding planning isn’t on their immediate to-do list.

