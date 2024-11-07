‘A Shotgun Blast’: Did You Know Quincy Jones Shared Details About Surviving Fatal Aneurysms 50 Years Before His Death?

Quincy Jones who was considered a titan of the music industry passed away at the age of 70 leaving an illustrious legacy behind. Although he was one of the greatest record producers in Hollywood, his personal life was challenging as he faced two fatal brain aneurysms. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, published in 1974, Jones recalled collapsing in his home which he shared with Peggy Lipton before marrying her the next year.

"I felt as if the back of my head had been taken off with a shotgun blast," he said recalling the incident. Upon examination, doctors found two blood vessels had popped in his brain and it was a miracle that he survived. After his second aneurysm, doctors warned him of permanent paralysis. But Jones admittedly has a will to live and hence overcame the risks. “All I could think was, 'God, I'm not ready yet.'"

After his second operation, doctors shared details of his surgery which the musician revealed to the outlet. "The doctor told me that they sawed off my skull and put it on the table, then they put it back on with six metal clips," he said.

Jones was given several restrictions and precautionary measures by the doctors to ensure that history wouldn’t repeat itself which meant he could not play his beloved trumpet as it would risk popping off the metal clips in his veins. In an interview with GQ, he revealed that while touring in Japan, he did try to play the instrument but was met with a pain in the head. "I couldn't get away with it, man," he said at the time.

According to PEOPLE, he made a complete recovery on both surgeries but suffered selective memory loss as a side effect. Yet he managed to live a fulfilling life and left a mark on many people from the industry. Tributes came pouring in from his industry mates from Jamie Lee Curtis to Harry Connick Jr. and many other Hollywood A-listers. Jones was married and divorced three times and is survived by his six daughters and one son.