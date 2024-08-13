Why Did Kit Harrington 'Backed Out' From Game Of Thrones Sequel Snow? Here's What Actor Reveals

Kit Harington recently shared his thoughts on the final season of Game of Thrones. He admitted that there were "mistakes made" with the ending, and some people felt it was rushed. In an interview with GQ, Harington explained “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer.”

The Beast Within actor said, "I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.” Addressing the backlash for rushing the series, he said, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Harington also talked about the planned Game of Thrones spinoff called Snow, which was in development for a while. Although he didn’t reveal details about the storyline, he explained in the interview, “My first reaction was ‘no.’ And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way."

However, the actor revealed, "In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.'”

He also mentioned that he didn’t want to be stuck playing the same character forever. Harington emphasized that it’s important for him to take on new roles where people don’t only see Jon Snow.

This year, Kit Harington stars in Industry, a popular HBO drama set in London about a group of graduates competing for top positions at a prestigious investment bank. The show, which debuted in 2020 during the pandemic features intense scenes on the trading floor where characters like Robert, Harper, and Yasmin navigate the high-stakes world of finance.

This season includes scenes on a superyacht and with the powerful political and media elite who, along with their banker friends, secretly run the country. Harington plays Sir Henry Muck, a wealthy CEO of a trendy green-tech energy company with a shady side, including some unusual personal habits.

Harington told the outlet that he was the one to suggest joining the show. He had been a fan for a while and asked his agent to reach out to the creators. He shared that the showriters Mickey Down and Konrad Kay were thrilled to bring him on board, skipping the audition process altogether. However, Harington admits that not having to audition made him nervous, as he felt pressure to meet the creators' expectations once on set.

Despite the initial nerves, Harington’s performance in Industry may be his best since Game of Thrones. Season three of Industry premiered on HBO on Sunday, and House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones spinoff, just finished its second season.

