Why Did Skai Jackson File Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Deondre Burgin? Everything We Know About Couple's Fight

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Skai Jackson, best known for her role on the Disney Channel, has filed a restraining order against her child's father, Deondre Burgin, following a disturbing alleged assault on Mother's Day. According to court documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Jackson claims that Burgin attacked her while she was holding their 3-month-old son, Kasai. She says he grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head into a car window, and punched her in the face.

Skai Jackson detailed a pattern of domestic violence dating back months. In court documents, she alleged that Deondre Burgin abused her weekly during a six-month period in 2024. She described being choked, scratched, and having her head slammed into walls. She also claims he destroyed personal items, including her iPhone and television.

While she was pregnant, Jackson says Burgin held her at knifepoint and demanded she drink bleach to harm the unborn child. She also says he threatened to stab her in the stomach if she called for help.

One incident Jackson claims was caught on video allegedly shows Burgin punching through a locked bathroom door, slamming her into a wall, and choking her until she couldn't breathe.

Jackson’s request for a temporary restraining order was granted by the court. The order requires Burgin to stay 100 yards away from her, their son Kasai, and her dog. Jackson also asked the court to require Burgin to attend a domestic violence treatment program. In addition, she is seeking child support and wants him to pay her legal fees.

According to TMZ, Burgin has a history of legal trouble. He was serving a 90-day jail sentence for a parole violation when Jackson gave birth in January 2025. He was also arrested in April on an outstanding warrant. Jackson says he owns three firearms, including a rifle, and shared that she was scared for her safety and that of her son.

A source close to Jackson told PEOPLE, “The safety and well-being of her family is the top priority. This restraining order was filed as a necessary measure to protect her and her child from continued harassment and threats.”

In January, Jackson shared the first photo of her baby’s hands on Instagram. The following month, at the NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors, she spoke about motherhood: “I love being a new mom. It’s just so exciting.” She added, “I can just handle whatever at this point.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

