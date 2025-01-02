Why is Justin Baldoni Suing The New York Times For $250 Million?
Hollywood star Justin Baldoni files a massive defamation lawsuit amid allegations by co-star Blake Lively and an explosive article by The New York Times.
Justin Baldoni has launched a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment made by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively. The lawsuit, filed on December 31, 2024, accuses the publication of defamation and claims it orchestrated a smear campaign to damage Baldoni’s reputation.
The lawsuit revolves around a December 21 article titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, written by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate. The article was based on allegations filed by Blake Lively with the California Civil Rights Department a day prior, accusing Baldoni of harassment and orchestrating a campaign to harm her reputation.
Baldoni’s lawsuit, co-signed by nine other plaintiffs, including It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, accuses the newspaper of “cherry-picking and altering communications” to mislead readers. According to the lawsuit, the publication omitted critical context from text messages and emails, painting Baldoni and his team in an unfair light.
The article also alleged that Nathan and Abel celebrated a Daily Mail piece criticizing Lively as “tone-deaf” during promotional events, a claim the plaintiffs dispute, asserting their messages were sarcastic and misrepresented.
Baldoni further claims that Lively orchestrated a manipulative smear campaign, making false harassment allegations to gain control over the production. The lawsuit also highlights an alleged altercation with Ryan Reynolds, where the actor accused Baldoni of "fat-shaming" Lively and pressuring Baldoni’s agency, WME, to sever ties with him.
In response, The New York Times has strongly denied the claims, with spokesperson Danielle Rhoades stating the story was “meticulously reported” and based on thousands of pages of verified documents. Rhoades asserted that the plaintiffs have failed to identify any factual inaccuracies in the article.
The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and The New York Times raises critical questions about journalistic integrity, celebrity reputations, and workplace dynamics in Hollywood. As both sides prepare for a showdown in court, the case promises to reveal more details about the allegations and the impact on those involved. Stay tuned for updates as this high-profile lawsuit unfolds.
