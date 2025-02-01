Why Was Babygirl Director Worried After Casting Nicole Kidman As Lead? Halina Reijn Says 'How Are We...'

Nicole Kidman notoriously starred as the lead in Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl and indulged in some explicitly sensual scenes. It turns out that Kidman’s casting in the erotic movie wasn’t just shocking for the viewers but also worrisome for the director.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reijn recalled the casting process of the film and revealed why she was terrified after the Oscar winner signed on to the project.

She recalled that instead of being happy about Kidman joining the project, she woke up the next morning feeling panicked. The Big Little Lies actress plays a high-powered CEO, Romy, who starts a torrid affair with a younger intern played by Harris Dickinson.

“I thought, ‘How are we ever going to find someone who can be her equal, much less dominate her?’” Reijn said about the actress. However, after watching certain projects of Dickinson, including Triangle of Sadness and Beach Rats, the filmmaker recognized that the actor had what the character needed — to hold his ground against Kidman.

“The boy and the man in one. The father and the child in one person. Even his height, because I needed someone who could handle her physically,” she said. Reijn recalled that despite the actor doubting his potential, she knew he was meant to play the role in the film.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress also opened up about her experience working with the young star. Kidman called Dickinson a “brilliant” actor and an amazing scene partner for the film. “I know he’s going to be a massive star,” she added.

The film earned Kidman Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered. She also earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. “I’m so grateful. And I love Romy. I love the character. So for her to be [recognized], it’s like she’s been given a hug,” she said, reacting to her nomination.