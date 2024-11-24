Wicked Star Bowen Yang Reveals What Is SNL's Holiday Garbage Party; Find Out Who Started The Tradition

Wicked star Bowen Yang opened up about SNL’s garbage parties. The actor revealed that the unique celebrations are held in the halls that are decorated with garbage.

In his conversation with People Magazine, the comedian revealed that it was the implementation of Kate McKinnon and Aidy Brian’s ideas.

Previously, the cast members of the comedy show were inclined towards the traditions of Secret Santa and the white elephant gift exchange. However, with the people’s feelings getting hurt and the exchange of the original gifts, the team members changed the plan, and for the past few years, the SNL cast and crew have been celebrating garbage parties.

Explaining the tradition further, Yang revealed to the entertainment portal, "Because people were like, 'Oh, I ended up with a bad one and this person got a good one.' And so, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon in their early days did away with that.”

He further added, "And then they threw what is called the garbage party, which is [when] everyone—after the read-through of the Christmas show, the last read-through of the year—just contributes something to the garbage party. So it's like a potluck instead of a gift-giving thing.”

The actor further talked about the potluck system, claiming that each one of them brings a food item of their choice, either a burger or jello shots, but whatever it is, everyone comes in together to make random contributions.

The Monkey King star went on to say that the holiday parties are one of the ways for the cast members to jet off steam and just enjoy.

He revealed, "It's our one moment of letting loose beyond the afterparties, which are hard to come by. It's hard for all of us to be in the same place at the same time, because not everybody goes to the afterparty, and people are tired, and it's a big ask.”

The parties are held in the writers’ room of NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center. The actor further shared that they occupy the first floor, switch off the lights, and switch on the party lights. “It'll be like someone's contribution will be a karaoke machine, and it's a mess, and it's so fun," the actor shared.

On the work front, Bowen Yang last appeared in the Wicked movie, alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film is running successfully in theaters.

