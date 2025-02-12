Wicked’s Ariana Grande Reveals Going Through Intense Audition Process to Bag Role of Glinda: ‘I Don’t Want It…’

Ariana Grande is heavily lauded for her performance as Glinda in the fantasy film Wicked. The actress shared the screen space with Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

However, it was easy to step in on the sets of the Jon M. Chu directorial, as the musician had to go through an intense process of auditioning. While Grande enjoyed a long career as a pop icon, she stepped into the industry to play one of the most anticipated roles.

Speaking about her selection for the film, the actress revealed that she went through multiple rounds of auditions before facing the camera.

She said, “People who didn’t understand would say, ‘Oh, that’s so silly, they know how talented you are,’ and I was like, ‘That’s very nice, but Glinda requires so much. I have to be able to earn this, and I don’t want it unless I’ve earned it.’”

Grande further added, “It became this beautiful evolution of getting to know myself beneath it all. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I love this person underneath the drag.’”

It was not the first time the Sweetener crooner appeared in a project, but the director, Jon M. Chu, was not looking for merits and popularity for the role; rather, he was hooked upon the factors of creativity, expressions, and emotions.

Marc Platt, the producer of the movie, revealed to the media portal, “Ariana Grande stalked me for 10 years, more or less.” He continued to share, “In her very sweet way, she’d ask to come see me whenever she heard maybe there was a movie in the works.”

Finally, the actress picked up on the character and was locked in to play Glinda.

Wicked will soon be available to watch on streaming platforms.