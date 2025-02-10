Will Selena Gomez ‘Ever Go Back to Music’? Singer Reveals Why Starring in Emilia Pérez Has Made It ‘Hard’

Selena Gomez has been impressing her fans with not just her vocals but also with her acting skills, some of which were recently seen in the highly acclaimed movie Emilia Pérez. For those who do not know, the film has been directed by Jacques Audiard.

Interestingly, the movie happens to be a musical, which even grabbed the attention of major awards this season.

Talking to the press during the recently held Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California, the actress from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place shared her plans for the future.

On February 9, 2025, Selena Gomez mentioned that she is "ready to just focus on" her acting skills in films and television after what she had experienced in her recent outing. "I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way... I don't know," the actress from The Dead Don't Die stated.

She added, "It's going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this."

For those who do not know, Selena Gomez's acting skills were experienced onscreen for the first time since her voice-over role in the 2022 movie Hotel Transylvania 4.

In Emilia Pérez, the Love You Like a Love Song singer stars alongside Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Talking about the achievements in the awards season, the film, although it saw serious controversy over Sofia Gascón's social media posts, the movie won Saldaña, 46, this year's Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards. The film in question here has also received 13 Academy Award nominations.

Interestingly, the movie also won Cannes' best actress prize when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May 2024. As per Selena Gomez, she had watched the movie in Cannes and later started watching her outing with her family.