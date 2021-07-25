INTERVIEW: ‘It’s funny, wicked, dark and hilarious’: Shefali Shah on Darlings, Happy Birthday Mummy Ji & more

Shefali Shah turned a director with the short film, Someday and it followed it up with Happy Birthday Mummy Ji, which premiered on July 23. The actress informs that she has been wanting to direct for a while now. “But, I was not too sure if I could take the responsibility of directing a full length feature film. I have written a couple of them, which I will direct but this is a baby step towards direction,” she informs, and adds, “Short film is no lesser than a feature film. Every form of creation and expression is no lesser than the other.”

Shefali is happy with the roles that are coming her way at the moment and wants to enjoy her phase as an actor. “Right now, I am just enjoying all the roles that are coming my way. Direction will happen, but not this year.” She insists that every person will relate to the world of Happy Birthday Mummy Ji. “It’s about how you get recognized by the work or the relationship. It’s about the labels and tags that come with them – he is a CEO, she is XYZ’s wife. In the process of doing so, one forgets the actual person.”

Shefali teams up with Alia Bhatt on Darlings. It’s produced by Alia with Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. “It’s a kickass script and falls in a genre that I have not explored before. It’s funny, wicked, dark and hilarious,” is all that she can say about this soon to be released film. There’s also Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in her kitty. “Doctor G is a very sensitive film, much like Darlings. They are very pertinent, important and not frivolous from any angle. I will be joining Doctor G as soon as I finish Darlings.”

Apart from the two feature films, the actress has the second season of Delhi Crime and Vipul Shah’s web series, Human, which are gearing up for a premiere soon. She believes that the audience should view Delhi Crimes 2 as an independent entity and avoid comparisons with the first season. “It’s a different story with a different creator on a case that we have not heard about. We should give it a chance by looking at it as an independent show.”

And Human? “I have completed my portions, but the team is yet to shoot for a couple of days. It’s a project that’s made once in a while. It is actually on the underbelly of the medical world – human drug trial and testing. I am playing a character that’s unlike anything or anyone I have come across before,” she concludes.

