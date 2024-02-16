EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt shares what draws her to films like Darlings, Jigra and Poacher as producer

Alia Bhatt began her acting journey in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Over time, she has emerged as one of Bollywood's most accomplished and well-liked actors. Besides acting, she has ventured into production and is supporting the upcoming web series Poacher. In a recent chat, the actress spoke about her production choices.

Alia Bhatt opens up on her production choices

During a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt was asked about how films like Darlings, Jigra and now Poacher are creating a certain zone of cinema that she is tapping upon as a producer, so what is the element that draws her towards such stories. To this, the actress responded mentioning that her involvement with Poacher was unique because she joined the project after its creation. However, her purpose aligns with her approach to films like Darlings or Jigra, emphasizing the emotional core. Her perspective is that as an audience member first before considering her role as an executive producer. She emphasizes the goal of ensuring that everyone watches and enjoys the content, emphasizing both emotional depth and entertainment. This combination, according to her, is what makes Poacher stand out.

She said, “Well, the journey with Poacher is a little different because I came on board after its creation, but the intention with which I came on board is the same as with the films like Darlings or a film like Jigra which is its emotional core. It’s what it did to me as a person, what I responded like after watching the show was not as an executive producer, as a human being because I am an audience first then all the other titles come along. And, what can you do to make sure that everybody watches it and everybody consumes the content because it’s content that needs to be consumed and it’s also very entertaining. So, number 1 emotion and number 2 entertainment of course and that combination when it comes together, you get Poacher.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

About Poacher

Poacher, directed by Richie Mehta, is inspired by real-life incidents and features a cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. Alia Bhatt is taking on the role of executive producer for the series. The show is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 23rd.

In a recent Instagram update, the actress-producer expressed her admiration for Poacher, labeling it as 'one of the best shows.' Her most recent appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia is presently occupied with the filming of Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she is co-producing as well.

