EXCLUSIVE: Harshvardhan Rane on Covid: Recovery is faster when you look forward to something

Actor Harshvardhan Rane reveals how positive outlook of looking forward to the release of his film, Taish and the shoot of Kun Faya Kun, helped him recover faster from the Covid-19 virus.

In the first wave of the pandemic, actor Harshvardhan Rane had tested positive to the Covid-19 virus. His path to recovery was rather longer as the actor had to be admitted in a hospital with oxygen support. As the nation is fighting second wave of Covid-19 at present, we spoke to Harshvardhan to know what kept him sane and how did his life change after recovery. The actor informed Pinkvilla that he had multiple Covid symptoms. “I started coughing, then slowly it turned into fever. I started to feel weak and for first few days was trying to cure myself at home having regular medicines. But the fever didn’t subside and on the fifth day, I was admitted to the hospital,” Harsh shares.

He goes ahead to inform that a day after being admitted, he was shifted to the ICU. “I was on oxygen support,” he sighs, adding further that the 14 day isolation period made him understand the reason why human’s are called social animals. “I started valuing social life a little more. I also realised the meaning of true friendship, as my friend, Minnakshi, took care of me. Family is not something you get just by blood, but it can also consist of friends who you meet on the journey,” he smiles.

The actor informs that work kept him motivated to recover faster. “I was scared initially, but the work kept me motivated. When I contracted Covid, the entire crew of my film, Kun Faya Kun, had to wait for a month. To be honest, whenever you are looking forward to something, some work, some occasion, your mind plays in a way that you recover faster. I don’t know, if that’s backed by scientific research, but it worked for me. In-fact, I also did some dubbing on phone for my film, Taish, in the hospital.”

The actor recently sold off his bike to raise some money to procure oxygen for the ones in need. When asked to speak on the same, the actor is reluctant initially, but then keeps it short, “I had something parked in my house, which was of no use. I felt horrible, just started looking at ways to get rid of it. In the world people are not able to breathe, so this move is not even a drop in the ocean.” He signs off requesting people to be nothing but selfish. “I don’t want to sound politically correct and give an advice about Covid because no body listens to anyone. But all I would say is, be selfish and protect your family. If everyone does that, we will all not hurt anyone else. Safety will be a byproduct of being selfish,” he concludes.

