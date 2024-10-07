8 best movies and series on Netflix that can be your guide to finding your perfect match

Are you tired of searching for the perfect match after countless attempts on dating apps or wasting time on the wrong person? Well, while our Bollywood films may not always provide the best relationship advice, they certainly offer endless entertainment when it comes to falling in love, navigating relationships, and finding that special someone. From romantic comedies to heartwarming dramas, here’s a curated list of some of the best films and series on Netflix that might just inspire you on your journey to finding your perfect match.

8 best movies and series on Netflix that will change your perspective towards relationships

1. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, this 2008 release, led by Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is a beloved film that beautifully captures friendship and relationship goals. What’s better than finding your partner in your best friend? We see Jai (Imran), who deeply cares for his friend Aditi (Genelia), stand up for her when needed and display wisdom and maturity beyond his years. It’s these sensibilities in relationships that contribute significantly to a lasting connection.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Can we take a moment to appreciate the masterpiece that is Laapataa Ladies, created by Kiran Rao? The story revolves around two brides who lose their way home. Amidst the lighthearted satire, it’s Sparsh Shrivastava’s character, Deepak Kumar, that stole our hearts.

After realizing he brought home the wrong bride, Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), Deepak can only think of his actual wife, Phool (Nitanshi Goel), who was left behind on the train. Despite having easier options, he goes to great lengths to find his wife and ensure Jaya’s safe return. His dedication to his relationship is truly heartwarming.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Can you already picture Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman with a diary in hand, reciting romantic lines to Preity Zinta’s Naina? In this Nikkhil Advani-directed film, our hearts break into a million pieces because of Aman’s incomplete love story.

Aman is the kind of partner everyone dreams of—kind, wise, and able to make Naina laugh effortlessly. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit is no less of a gem. He graciously accepts Naina’s rejection and, rather than taking advantage of her vulnerability, seeks to understand if she could ever love him.

4. Mismatched

If you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy series, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s Mismatched is the perfect choice. Not only will it transport you back to your college days, but it will also make you fall in love with the beautiful story between the contrasting Rishi (Rohit) and Dimple (Prajakta).

Rishi, an old soul, longs for the kind of eternal love his grandparents had. His traditional values make the pair’s opposing qualities and different outlooks on life even more endearing.

5. Barfi!

Anurag Basu’s Barfi!, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz, reminds us that love transcends language. In this endearing film, we witness the beautiful love story between Barfi and Jhilmil, who, despite being unable to speak, express their love louder than words ever could. They support each other through every trial, defining what true love is all about.

6. Little Things

Being in a relationship is one thing, but cultivating and nurturing it is a completely different challenge. Starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, Little Things shows us that it’s the small moments that matter most in a relationship.

Unlike Bollywood’s typical fairy-tale romances, Little Things presents a realistic portrayal of urban love, focusing on the everyday realities that make relationships work. It’s a beautiful reminder of the effort needed to help a relationship prosper.

7. Hasee Toh Phasee

This is one of the most heartwarming Bollywood films ever made. Directed by Vinil Mathew and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Hasee Toh Phasee is a reminder that opposites often attract.

The emotional depth of the film comes from Nikhil (Sidharth), who is considerate to a fault and avoids breaking up with his thankless fiancée, Karishma (Adah Sharma). Eventually, he finds love in Meeta (Parineeti), embracing her with all her quirks and flaws. A particularly poignant scene is when Nikhil, after accidentally locking Meeta in a room, rushes back to find her in a vulnerable state. His embrace at that moment is a powerful testament to his love and commitment.

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a heartwarming celebration of relationships, love, and friendship. Deepika Padukone’s Naina resonates with many as the ideal partner—someone who desires a low-key romance, a family, and a life full of memorable moments with the love of her life, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor).

These are some of our top picks from Bollywood films and series on Netflix that can broaden your perspective on love and relationships. They remind us that it’s all about embracing imperfections and maintaining open communication. So, which one of these is your favorite? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!

