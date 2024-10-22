8 male characters from Netflix movies that won us over with their innocence

Gone are the times when male actors would only play larger-than-life roles with perennial machismo. As a paradigm shift, the creative minds of Bollywood have also managed to recognize the vulnerable and introverted side of men. Here are some of the characters from Netflix movies that left us going gaga over their introversion and reserved nature.

While popular belief says that innocent men are boring or dumb, the creative geniuses of Bollywood have given us some characters who had us cheering for them the loudest.

8 characters from Netflix movies that have our hearts

1. Prem-Hum Saath Saath Hain

Topping the list has to be the OG shy man of Bollywood, Prem from the much-celebrated Hum Saath Saath Hain. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan’s character stole our hearts with his childlike innocence. A typical mamma’s boy, Prem would always put his family before his personal interests. He had nothing but respect, unconditional love, and pure devotion for his loved ones.

Adding to his heart-melting purity was the love angle with Sonali Bendre’s Preeti. From resting his head on his beloved’s lap to looking out for his "mamma" before every pivotal step, Prem won us over.

2. Jai Singh Rathore-Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Next on the list is Imran Khan’s Jai Singh Rathore from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Despite belonging to a family of warriors, he always kept himself away from fights and violence. Though he wasn’t typically shy or introverted, his sensible outlook towards life had our hearts. He was a great son, partner, and best friend all in one.

Jai wore his heart on his sleeve and was immensely selfless, always ensuring the happiness of others before his own.

3. Pritam Vidrohi- Bareilly Ki Barfi

It would be safe to say that Rajkummar Rao doesn’t just play roles; he lives them. His character of Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, was incredibly sweet. His nervous and underconfident demeanor let his friends bully him all the time.

However, later in the film, we see him turning the tables in a way we least expected. Seeing such characters triumph forces us to become their biggest cheerleaders for all the right reasons.

4. Deepak Kumar-Laapataa Ladies

Deepak Kumar in Laapataa Ladies literally had us wondering if such men truly exist. Directed by Kiran Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava’s portrayal of Deepak left us with a wide smile with his introversion and shy behavior. The way he struggled to interact with women, particularly Pratibha Ranta’s Jaya, was adorable.

The highlight of his character was his dedication to his wife, Nitanshi Goel’s Phool. He not only goes to great lengths to bring his wife back home but also ensures the safe departure of Jaya.

5. Rishu-Haseen Dillruba

Vikrant Massey’s character of Rishu in the mystery-thriller Haseen Dillruba, led by Taapsee Pannu, deserves a special mention. The plot of the movie revolves around a man with social awkwardness who struggles to express himself. He hides his emotional vulnerability behind his reserved nature.

His qualities of being a good listener and observant serve as his armor. It is only through the circumstances and twists in the story that we see Rishu transform into the total opposite of his initial personality.

6. Rohan-Udaan

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Udaan has given us another character that we can’t help but appreciate. Rajat Barmecha’s Rohan is shown as a middle-class boy who had a passion for writing. As the circumstances had it, he faces adversities while following his childhood dream, under a controlling father. Rohan’s determination to stay true to his aspirations inspires us immensely.

It is truly beautiful how the authenticity and rawness of these characters stay with us even years after the film’s release.

7. Rajesh-Hum Aapke Hain Koun

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Mohnish Bahl perfectly embodied the role of Rajesh in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. We see his mature yet reserved nature right from his arranged marriage to Renuka Shahane’s Pooja. He is dedicated to his family and loves his brother Prem wholeheartedly.

Rajesh never questions the decisions made by his loved ones, even when they pertain to his own life. Remember how easily he agreed to marry his sister-in-law, Nisha, played by Madhuri Dixit? Nevertheless, upon realizing Prem and Nisha’s love for each other, he was equally supportive. His creative skills in painting and his patience added depth to his character.

8. Siddharth-Friday Night Plans

While not as widely talked about, Siddharth from Friday Night Plans is another authentic and heartwarming character worth mentioning. Played by Babil Khan, Siddharth starts off as an anonymous, reserved guy at school but turns out to be a revelation after his amazing performance in the school football match.

Siddharth plays a key role in conveying several emotional shifts in the film, evoking empathy from the audience. His character adds a layer of relatability with its themes of friendship and self-exploration.

Which of these characters mentioned above did you like watching the most?

