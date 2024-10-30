Ahead of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash, a look at biggest Diwali releases in last 20 years

Diwali 2024 is set for a major box office showdown with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, proving once again that Diwali not only brings festive joy but is also a lucrative time for the film industry. The holiday has historically been a prime occasion for blockbuster releases, drawing audiences and creating record-breaking moments in cinemas.

In anticipation of this year’s big clash, we’re taking a look back at the top 10 Diwali releases that made waves at the box office and captured the hearts of movie lovers everywhere, turning the holiday season into a cinematic celebration.

Biggest Diwali releases in the last 20 years:

Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara, released during Diwali in 2004, became an instant favorite, captivating audiences with its moving love story across the India-Pakistan border. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and Preity Zinta as Zaara, a Pakistani woman, whose love story defies cultural and national boundaries.

With powerful performances from Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, the film drew in massive crowds, translating its heartfelt appeal into impressive box office success.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om, released on Diwali in 2007, dazzled audiences with its mix of romance, drama, and fantasy. Directed by Farah Khan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Om, an aspiring actor reincarnated to avenge the death of his beloved Shanti, played by Deepika Padukone in her debut role.

Advertisement

Known for its vibrant visuals, catchy soundtrack, and star-studded cameo appearances, the movie became a Diwali sensation, quickly capturing fans' hearts.

Its unique blend of nostalgia and Bollywood glamour led to record-breaking box office numbers, making Om Shanti Om one of the year’s biggest hits and a beloved Diwali classic.

Golmaal Returns

Golmaal Returns, released on Diwali in 2008, delivered a fun-filled comedy experience that delighted audiences across India.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was the second installment in the Golmaal series and featured an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor. Known for its slapstick humor and entertaining plot twists, the movie quickly became a Diwali favorite, drawing in fans with its lighthearted charm.

Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3, released on Diwali in 2010, continued the comedic legacy of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, becoming a major hit during the festive season. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and an ensemble cast, the film follows a quirky family feud that leads to laugh-out-loud chaos.

Advertisement

Known for its clever humor, memorable dialogues, and high-energy action sequences, Golmaal 3 struck a chord with audiences, adding to the Diwali celebrations.

Krrish 3

Krrish 3, released on Diwali in 2013, thrilled audiences with its superhero action and visual effects, solidifying Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of India’s beloved superhero, Krrish. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film follows Krrish as he faces off against the powerful villain Kaal, played by Vivek Oberoi, who threatens humanity with a deadly virus.

Alongside Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, Krrish 3 delivered an action-packed, emotionally engaging storyline that captivated fans during the holiday.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year, released on Diwali in 2014, combined high-energy dance, heist thrills, and humor to deliver a festive blockbuster.

Directed by Farah Khan, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble cast in a story about a team of unlikely performers who enter a dance competition in Dubai with a secret plan to pull off a major heist.

Advertisement

Known for its catchy songs, grand visuals, and entertaining storyline, Happy New Year struck a chord with fans.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released on Diwali in 2016, explored the complexities of love, friendship, and heartbreak, striking an emotional chord with audiences.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, portraying a love triangle filled with unrequited love and deep connections.

Known for its soulful soundtrack, including hits like Channa Mereya and the title track, the movie resonated widely with fans during the festive season.

Golmaal Again

Golmaal Again, released on Diwali in 2017, brought back the beloved characters of Rohit Shetty's popular franchise for another hilarious adventure. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, and Parineeti Chopra, the film blends comedy with a touch of the supernatural, as the gang encounters ghosts in their ancestral home.

Known for its slapstick humor, catchy songs, and entertaining ensemble cast, Golmaal Again resonated with audiences during the festive season.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4, released on Diwali in 2019, delivered a comedic blend of romance, drama, and time travel, captivating audiences with its laugh-out-loud moments.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde, as they navigate a hilarious journey across centuries to resolve their love lives.

Advertisement

The film's quirky humor, memorable songs, and engaging storyline struck a chord with fans during the festive season.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3, released on Diwali in 2023, continued the action-packed saga of the beloved spy franchise starring Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film follows the duo as they embark on a thrilling mission to combat global terrorism, filled with high-octane stunts and captivating twists.

With its stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, Tiger 3 resonated with fans during the festive season.

So, let us know which one of the above-mentioned is your all-time favorite Diwali release.

ALSO READ: Singham Again theme taken down from YouTube after copyright strike from T-Series amidst box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Fans say ‘Humko support...'