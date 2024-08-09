9 Punjabi actresses in Bollywood who are worth watching

The Bollywood industry has long been a melting pot of talents from across India, and Punjabi actresses have made sure to leave a significant impact with their charm, versatility, and powerful performances. Here’s a look at 9 Punjabi actresses in Bollywood who have successfully carved a niche for themselves and are no longer stereotyped with their roots.

9 Punjabi actresses in Bollywood who rule our hearts

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, born in New Delhi to a Punjabi Hindu family, has quickly risen to fame in Bollywood. Since her debut in Heropanti (2014), she has delivered strong performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Mimi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). Kriti’s Punjabi roots are a significant part of her identity, influencing her natural acting style that resonated well with audiences and earned her several accolades including a National Film Award.

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, born in a Punjabi Sikh family in New Delhi, is one of the promising faces in Bollywood. She started her career in South Indian cinema before transitioning to Bollywood with films like Yaariyan (2014), De De Pyaar De (2019), and Doctor G (2022). Rakul's Punjabi background complements her bubbly and vibrant on-screen presence, making her movies find a flavor or her origin.

3. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, born in Ambala, Haryana, to a Punjabi Hindu family, has become an established name in Bollywood. She made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and quickly gained recognition for her performances in films like Ishaqzaade (2012), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), and The Girl on the Train (2021). Her Punjabi heritage often shines through in her roles, especially in movies like Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) and most recently Amar Singh Chamkila.

Advertisement

4. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who hails from Delhi with strong Punjabi roots, made a striking debut in Bollywood with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). Since then, she has appeared in films like Befikre (2016), War (2019), and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), the latter of which highlights her Punjabi background in both character and setting. Vaani's elegance and acting skills prove that she has a long way to go.

5. Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, born in Chandigarh, is a rising star in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with Jab We Met (2007) and later appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Bittoo Boss (2012). In 2023, the actress was one of the most searched and banner’s friend faces after starring in six successful projects and her fans cannot wait for what more she has to offer.

6. Gul Panag

Gul Panag, born in Chandigarh, is not just an actress but also a former beauty queen and politician. Her Bollywood journey began with Dhoop (2003) and continued with notable performances in films like Dor (2006) and Manorama Six Feet Under (2007). Despite her strong Punjabi roots, Gul has played a variety of characters across genres in Bollywood and is one of the most critically successful faces in Bollywood.

Advertisement

7. Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla, originally from Chandigarh, Punjab, gained fame through television before making her Bollywood debut. With a background deeply rooted in Punjabi culture, Surveen transitioned from TV to Bollywood with films like Hate Story 2 (2014) and Parched (2015). Her Punjabi origins shone through in her roles in movies like Disco Singh and*Singh vs. Kaur. Her bold choices and impactful performances have made her one of the most promising artists.

8. Mahie Gill

Hailing from Chandigarh, Mahie Gill's entry into Bollywood was marked by her exceptional performance in Dev.D (2009), where she played the modern-day Paro. Mahie's Punjabi background is evident in her effortless portrayal of strong, rural women, as seen in her films like Carry On Jatta. Her Bollywood journey includes critically acclaimed roles in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Paan Singh Tomar, establishing her as a powerhouse performer.

9. Nimrat Kaur

Born into a Sikh Punjabi family, Nimrat Kaur’s Bollywood career took off with The Lunchbox (2013), where her subtle yet powerful performance garnered international acclaim. Her Punjabi heritage is a significant part of her identity, which she carries with grace in her roles. Nimrat’s success extended to Hollywood with her roles in series like Homeland.

Advertisement

Which of these Punjabi Kudis in Bollywood has stolen your heart with their charm and craft? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 11 old Hindi love song lyrics that’ll make your Dil go Deewaana