Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu lands in trouble; Subramanian Swamy sends a legal notice for 'distorting' facts

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has now landed in legal trouble. The film also Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Akshay's company Cape of Good Films. Ram Setu is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. Now, ahead of the film's release, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film.

On Sunday, Subramanian Swamy said that he has sent notices to Akshay and eight others to teach them 'intellectual property rights.' He tweeted: "Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. "

As per ANI, advocate Satya Sabarwal said in his legal notice, "My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative."

The notice further read, "It has come to my Client's knowledge that, a Movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee's film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner's name used anywhere in the film."

Ram Setu follows an archaeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality.

