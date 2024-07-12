Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Calm Down singer Rema charges Rs 25 cr to perform his viral track?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is going to be one of the biggest weddings of the year. As the Ambani family gears up to welcome their daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant we have got our hands on some inside information from the performances. Amongst many eminent names who have come for the wedding, all eyes are on the Calm Down fame singer Rema who touched down in Mumbai on July 12. Reportedly, he has charged over Rs 25 crore to perform one track.

Rema to perform his viral track

As per reports in Hindustan Times, singer Rema is all set to perform at the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He is said to be charging Rs 25 crore to perform just one track. He will most likely be performing his viral track and we bet he is going to set the stage on fire with it.

Rema snapped at the airport

On July 12, Rema was snapped making an exit from Mumbai’s private airport. The Nigerian singer was seen in an all-black outfit. He wore black pants, a black jacket and covered his head with a black colored cloth as he made his way towards his car.

Check it out: