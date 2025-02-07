Badass Ravi Kumar: 10 epic dialogues from Himesh Reshammiya’s latest film that are a rage on social media now

Himesh Reshammiya’s musical action-comedy film Badass Ravi Kumar was released on February 7, 2025. Here are some of the viral dialogues from the movie.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Feb 07, 2025  |  11:48 PM IST |  3.2K
Badass Ravi Kumar: 10 banger dialogues from Himesh Reshammiya's film that have gone viral
PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube, Himesh Reshammiya/Instagram

After taking over the singing space with his peppy and trippy song, Himesh Reshammiya is back to acting after a break. Earlier today (February 7, 2025), his film Badass Ravi Kumar was released on the big screen. The movie showcased a positive trend at advance booking and opened up to positive reviews from viewers. While the storyline is itself impressive, the dialogues penned by Bunty Rathore are even more catchy.

10 epic dialogues from Badass Ravi Kumar that no one saw coming:

1. Tere shareer me itna khoon nahi hoga, jitna Ravi Kumar ek baar me moot deta hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

2. Tu bura hai to main bure logon ka nawab hun. Tu bada hoke bigda hoga, main bachpan se kharab hun.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

3. Mujrimo ko jo saja de use sarkar kehte hai, mujrimo ko jo uda de use Ravi Kumar kehte hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

4. Har superhit action se pehle, superhit dialogue jaroori hota hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

5. Jin toofaano me tum jaiso ke jhopde ud jaaya karte hai, hum unhi toofaano me apne kapde sukhaya karte hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

6. Mere sanskaro me mujhe marne ki ijajat hai, darne ki nahi.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

7. Kundali me shani, ghee ke sath honey aur Ravi Kumar se dushmani sehat ke liye hanikaarak ho sakti hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

8. Immigration ke baad sidha tera cremation hoga.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

9. Sudhar ja nahi to gujar jayega.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

10. Cigarette pita nahi hai par cigarette ke bina jeeta bhi nahi hai.

PC: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube

Himesh Reshammiya has made his comeback to the big screen with his musical action-comedy film Badass Ravi Kumar. Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the movie is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xpose.

While Himesh is reprising his role as Ravi Kumar, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever. The soundtrack is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with choreography by Ganesh Acharya and editing by Rameshwar S. Bhagat.

For more updates on social media reactions, reviews, and box office collections of Badass Ravi Kumar, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Credits: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies/YouTube
