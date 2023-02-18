Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist hospitalised after a leopard attack

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan . This film is special because it will see the two biggest action heroes of their times coming together for a film. Ever since the first look of the film was out, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for this one. Even the actors have been raising the excitement levels of the fans by sharing glimpses from the sets. But the latest news from the sets of this film will leave you shocked. It is reported that the film’s makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma was recently attacked by a leopard as he was on his way for the shoot.

As per the reports in India Today, the 27-year-old makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma was attacked by a leopard while the actor was on his bike and had gone to drop his friend from the shoot when his bike collided with a leopard on his way back. He said his treatment is being taken care of by the production house. Talking about the incident, the makeup artist told Aaj Tak, “I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor.”

Akshay Kumar thanks Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff

Recently, Akshay Kumar penned a note for his co-star Tiger Shroff. In his long heartfelt note, Akshay even wrote about the game and how they play till they crash. He added that he feels 'rejuvenated' and 'young'. He also said that he was getting a good feeling while shooting with Tiger. Akshay's note read, "Dear Tiger, I’m not someone who writes letters. In fact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally."