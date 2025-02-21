Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 20: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor set stage on fire at Aadar Jain's Mehendi, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif make hearts flutter
It has been a day full of major updates from B-town. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor set stage on fire at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi event. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were papped hand-in-hand in the city. Take a look at some of the biggest headlines of the day.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 20, 2025:
1. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi
On February 19, 2025, almost the entire Kapoor family came together to have a blast at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi event. Inside glimpses from the gala showed Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni grooving to Taare Gin Gin. In another clip, Bebo was seen dancing to the hit song Tareefan from her movie Veere Di Wedding. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima also performed on the track Cutiepie song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make hearts flutter as they get papped hand-in-hand
B-town lovers, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left everyone swooning as they made a stunning appearance together. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand towards their car after attending an event.
3. Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury apartments in Mumbai from Bhagnani family
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan has leased two luxury apartments in Mumbai from the Bhagnani family. He has reportedly rented them for a whopping amount of Rs 8.7 crore for three years. Apparently, the apartments are duplexes located in the Pali Hill area, Khar, Mumbai.
4. Shraddha Kapoor returns to Mumbai with rumored BF Rahul Mody
On February 20, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor stunned everyone when she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. The couple returned to the city together from an undisclosed location.
5. Kriti Sanon won't tie the knot with rumored beau Kabir Bahia in 2025
Kriti Sanon, who is rumored to be dating Kabir Bahia, won't be getting married to him this year. A source told India Today, “With so much going on work-wise, marriage is definitely not on the cards this year.”
