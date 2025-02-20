Kareena Kapoor sets dance floor on fire as she grooves to Tareefan with Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani at their Sangeet; don’t miss Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima’s performance

Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain, is all set to tie the knot with Alekha Advani following Hindu traditions soon. The couple had a Sangeet ceremony on Wednesday, which witnessed the presence of the entire Kapoor clan and close friends. Amidst several videos and pictures, check out Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor taking over the dance floor!

A series of inside videos have gone viral on the internet, originally posted on the Instagram stories of the account House of Dance. In one of the videos, Kareena Kapoor is seen dancing with her sister-in-law, Alekha Advani, to the hit song Tareefan from her movie Veere Di Wedding.

She added her infectious energy and fun to the performance by bringing her cousin, Aadar Jain , to join them. The trio nailed the hook step of the track, and their energetic enactment was met with loud claps and cheers from the attendees.

For the special celebration, the Singham Again actress stunned in a turquoise outfit with slits on both sides. The outfit featured an intricate floral pattern with gold embellishments, which she paired with statement earrings and a half-tied hairstyle.

Watch the video

In one of the other videos, we can see Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni adding to the fervor. They showcased their cutesy dance moves to Cutiepie song from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain among others joined. In addition to this, we also see Armaan bringing his son, Rana, on the stage — enough to melt you with his cuteness.

Advertisement

Watch the video

Furthermore, one of the viral videos also showed Alekha Advani dancing to Say Na song with her bridesmaids. This sweet dedication leaves Aadar impressed, who couldn’t resist himself and rushed to hug his better half right after the performance.

Watch the video

Official pictures shared by Aadar Jain and Alekha

Apart from the family members, legendary actress Jaya Bachchan, Tina Ambani, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh among others arrived for the sangeet ceremony.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged last year in September 2024. They made it official through a special social media post with dreamy pictures. Months later, after having a roka ceremony, the couple got married in a Christian wedding last month in Goa.