Boney Kapoor calls Sridevi his ‘inspiration’ as he reveals his hair got thicker and lost 14 kgs; son Arjun Kapoor and netizens hail producer

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor has always been a loving husband to Sridevi. He is also quite active on social media, giving a peek into his personal and professional ventures. Recently, Kapoor dropped a photograph with the art of her ‘jaan’ and called her his ‘inspiration’ for his physical transformation.

Renowned veteran producer Boney Kapoor has lately been quite considerate about his health and looks. Testifying to the same, he recently dropped a stunning photograph of himself in a blue t-shirt and matching shades. In the photo, he was seen standing against the backdrop of his wife, Sridevi’s art, and revealed that he has lost 14 kgs and that his hair is getting thicker.

He wrote, "Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better, lost 14 kgs 8more to go my inspiration is my Jaan , her art is behind me , her thoughts are always with me , she remains with me all the time."

Take a look

Minutes after the post was shared, reacting to the post, Boney’s brother Sanjay Kapoor hyped him up stating, "proud of you" and his son, Arjun Kapoor hit the like button.

In addition to this, several fans also reacted to the post. A user wrote, "She would be so proud. Pushing you to be your best from the otherside" while another fan commented, "Wow that's amazing and cool." Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Notably, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney Kapoor talked about his health routine and revealed that he had lost 14 to 15 kgs in the last six to eight months. He admitted eating healthy food and sleeping properly.

Advertisement

"I’m taking care of my health. More than me, my kids are worried about me, and they make sure that I take care of my health,” he shared.

It was just a few days back, on Aug 13, Kapoor shared a portrait on his Instagram to remember his late wife and actress Sridevi on her 61st birth anniversary. The photograph seemed to be from her 2012 comedy-drama film, English Vinglish. He wrote, "Happy birthday, my Jaan."

Take a look

Boney Kapoor’s last production was Ajay Devgn led- Maidaan.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra wishes to work in United Kingdom: ‘I would be very interested in...’