Chameli producer Pritish Nandy passes away; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others pay final tributes
Popular Indian producer Pritish Nandy died in Mumbai on January 8, 2025. Several B-town celebs paid last respects, including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, and others.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
It breaks our heart to report that popular Indian producer Pritish Nandy left for his heavenly abode on January 8, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by his son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy, to SCREEN. Upon hearing about the passing away of the Padma Shri awardee, several B-town celebs took to social media to pay their final tribute to him.
Anupam Kher was one of the first celebs who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his shock. In his post, the Indian actor-producer-director called Pritish Nandy, his support system and a great source of strength.
Fighter actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and expressed that he is heartbroken by the loss of his dear friend. Kapoor called Nandy a ‘fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his words.’ He further added, “I will always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with the Indian producer in the 2004 movie Chameli, shared two unseen glimpses from the sets of the movie.
The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta extended his deepest condolences to the entire family of the departed soul. He also recalled the first time he met Nandy in 2005 and shared the idea for Omertà.
Actor and filmmaker Neil Nitin Mukesh was also deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Pritish Nandy. “My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing and may you find strength in this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir,” he penned in his note.
Other celebs who extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family were Sanjay Dutt, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Sophie Choudry, and more.
