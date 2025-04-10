Chhorii 2 actor Soha Ali Khan reveals mom Sharmila Tagore was family’s breadwinner, dad Mansoor played cricket for enjoyment: ‘There was no money…’

Soha Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhorii 2, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. This film is a sequel to the 2021 horror hit. Well, there has always been a certain amount of interest around the Pataudi family, and when the princess of the family is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, then how can she go without answering questions about her family? In a recent interview, the actress revealed that her mom, Sharmila Tagore, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Yes! You heard that right. In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Soha Ali Khan spoke about how her dad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was her role model and how she was influenced by him. The actress claimed that by the time she was born, her dad, who was a cricket player, had retired. But she continued playing for enjoyment of the sport. “There was no money at all, if you can believe it, in cricket when my father was playing in the 1960s. no IPL, no endorsements, nothing.”

The Rang De Basanti actress continued that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, was the breadwinner of the family, and so she always remembers her father telling her mother that she should do whatever makes her happy. Soha also praised the fact that her mother has been an actor her whole life and she still chose to do whatever her heart prompted her to do.

“At the age of 24, she got married even though you typically don’t do that if you are a woman. You know that when you get married, your career takes a bit of a hit. She had a child a couple of years later, and she continued to work, and she had some of her biggest successes after that,” quipped Sharmila’s daughter.

Talking about Chhorii 2, this film has been helmed once again by director Vishal Furia, who also directed the original film. The sequel stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

The film is scheduled for a global premiere on April 11, 2025, and is produced under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions.

