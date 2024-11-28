Mrunal Thakur flaunts her sporty side in black top and crossover pants, setting the stage for a trend that will soon dominate your feeds

Mrunal Thakur was just seen walking out of a restaurant after lunch looking effortlessly stylish in a sporty avatar. And yes, sporty is the new cool! Mrunal kept it low-key yet glam in a classic black top and trendy denim jeans, dunking the glitz and glamor. She looked comfy, cool, and sporty all at once. Let's have a closer look at her outfit.

Mrunal kept things simple but sleek in a black crew-neck top with half sleeves tucked neatly into cool denim jeans. Here, we're talking about a kind of wide-leg crossover denim, where the waist overlaps; in an almost cool, asymmetric silhouette. Cross-over detail was not just fashion-forward denim trend but also gave the entire outfit of Mrunal quite a refreshing twist. These jeans are comfortable-styled jeans with a perfectly elegant modern, oversized look, which are trending big-time now.

Talking about the accessories, the Hi Nanna actress kept things sharp and stylish with a coach bag in her hand, which added a touch of luxe to her look. Gold hoop earrings brought in just a hint of glam. The black cap completed her sporty look and gave her a street-style edge. It matched with stunning red-and-white Jordans and ensured that footwear was as fashionable as the rest of the outfit. And, of course, complete with a wristwatch because it's about that little sophistication without getting fussy.

Advertisement

Regarding her makeup, Mrunal was the one for keeping it simple, less is more. Her skin looked radiant with bright coral on her lips, making her look fresh and lively. Kohl lined eyes while a nude eyeshadow kept things understated and striking. She opted for tinted cheeks to give that natural flush. Her hair was voluminous and open, making a perfect match to bringing that relaxed yet stylish air to the outfit.

Mrunal Thakur sporty chic brunch outfit is perfect for all sorts of occasions like casual dinners, lunch dates, coffee runs, or weekend outings with friends. It's also great for running errands, casual hanging out, or that little laid-back shopping spree—all places where you want comfort with style.Time to take notes from this look since sporty and It's officially the new cool.

ALSO READ: 5 times Mrunal Thakur proved fit and flare dresses deserve that spotlight