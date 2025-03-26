Danube Properties joins as Presenting Partner for Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2025

Entertainment and lifestyle hub Pinkvilla is all set to return with the fourth edition of Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons on 27th March 2025. With a staggering reach of over a billion since its first edition, the event is bound to be bigger and better than ever. This year, joining hands in the capacity of presenting partner is the Danube Properties.

One of the leading and most trusted real estate developers in the UAE, Danube Properties is also making its way to the top in the Indian market. With stunning architecture, remarkable amenities, and unrivaled locations, Danube has been redefining luxury living since its inception. The company’s vision is to deliver affordable and sustainable development with high standards of construction at an extremely competitive rate.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, says, “I am proud to support Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025, an event that honors the visionaries shaping Indian cinema. With previous editions drawing top names from the media and entertainment industry, this celebration continues to set new benchmarks. Through this partnership between Danube and Pinkvilla, we are excited to contribute to this prestigious recognition. Our involvement not only applauds trailblazers in the industry but also reinforces Danube’s position as a pioneer in the real estate sector.”

Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons celebrates excellence across Bollywood, South Cinema, OTT, Television, and beyond. Bringing their expertise to honor excellence in film and fashion, the esteemed jury panel for the event this year includes Subhash Ghai, Indra Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Neeta Lulla, and Tanya Ghavri.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties has launched 34 projects in Dubai, successfully delivered 16, and has 18 more under development. Known for its pioneering 1% payment plan, fully furnished apartments, over 40 world-class amenities, and consistently ahead-of-schedule project deliveries, Danube continues to set benchmarks in affordable luxury real estate.

About Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022.

About Pinkvilla

Cementing its status as a global leader in lifestyle and entertainment, Pinkvilla amasses an astounding 57 million monthly visits across the website and social channels, and a thriving social media community of over 18 million. Pinkvilla has been delivering engaging content across its diverse segments– Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, HindiRush, and HallyuTalk since its launch in 2007. Alongside running successful digital channels, the media house also ventured into creating multiple IPs like Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Pinkvilla Masterclass, Women Up among others.

