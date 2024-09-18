Diljit Dosanjh dancing in front of Eiffel Tower with big smile is every tourist ever; fans say ‘Dosanjh and Emily both in Paris’

Unless you aren't living under a rock, Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is currently on a musical world tour, Dil-Luminati and has been performing in several countries. The singer, who will be coming to India in October for his upcoming concerts, is now halted in Paris for the performance. Diljit recently danced in front of the Eiffel Tower and the glimpse will make you feel that he is like every tourist ever in foreign locations.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen coming out of his luxurious car in Paris. Diljit then witnesses the iconic Eiffel Tower live. He is sporting a grey sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and a round black hat. The singer is also sporting a pair of sunglasses. In the clip, the international icon can be seen walking towards the tower and then returning freely, while grooving a bit. Diljit then points his finger towards the Eiffel Tower and flashes his million-dollar smile.

His caption read, "Dosanjh in Paris" followed by the Eiffel Tower emoji.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the netizens who reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's latest post on Instagram. Rhea wrote, "Excuuuuuuzeee meeee D with all these fitsssssss (sic)."

Referring to his collaboration in his upcoming production, Jigra, KJo wrote, "Jigra" followed by several heart emojis. For the uninitiated, Diljit has crooned the song, Chal Kudiye in Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer. The upcoming film is co-produced by Alia and Karan under the banners of Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions respectively.

One of the fans commented, "Dosanjh and Emily both in Paris. Let's get them together (sic)."

Diljit also dropped two Instagram stories from his Paris diaries. One of them features his poster of the Paris concert and the other one features the Eiffel Tower's glimpse from a street in the city.

Diljit Dosanjh has gained international recognition over the years. A few months ago, Diljit made his debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, becoming the first Indian artist to perform in the iconic late-night show. Last year, he was celebrated as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival in the US.

