Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Nominations: Neha Kakkar to Badshah, nominees of Super Stylish Music Personality.

As the date for Pinkvilla's maiden awards event 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' inches closer, we are delighted to announce the next set of nominees. After fashion designers and personalities from the world of food, we are shifting the spotlight on our very own homegrown entertainers. Through the years, these artists have not only won us over with their foot-tapping music and groovy beats but also dished out stylish red carpet looks or hooked us on to their sense of personal style.

Be it Neha Kakkar's bias towards ethnic fusion pieces or Badshah's love affair with bling and luxury, these musicians have stepped up their style game, time and again.

Taking a close look at popular and stylish music personalities, Pinkvilla's jury has come up with a supremely special list of 'Super Stylish Music Personality'. The nominees include: Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Jasleen Royal and Badshah.

Check out their style game:

Dhvani Bhanushali

All of 24, Dhvani Bhanushali has quickly risen to the ranks of being one of India's most popular music faces. After her smash hit 2019 single 'Vaaste', there has been no looking back for the pop star. Apart from music, Dhvani also stands out for her fuss-free style. From chic co-ord sets to casual yet stylish monotone looks, the young artist experiments everything under the sun. Dhvani has always been on point and a glance at her Instagram feed proves she's one stylish music personality.

Neha Kakkar

With a massive social media fan following of over 60 million, needless to say that Neha Kakkar holds some serious influential power. Much loved across India for her music, Neha has also been a force to reckon with when it comes to style and fashion. From ethnic fusion outfits to dazzling on stage looks, Neha loves a bit of drama and we do too. When she's travelling or simply in a mood to chill, Neha equally loves her joggers and tracksuits but the singer never forgets to keep it stylish.

Guru Randhawa

Suave, stylish and dapper - musician Guru Randhawa embodies all three as one of India's most popular music artists. Having dished out several hits, the Punjabi-born musician has always upped the ante when it comes to his style quotient ever since he stepped foot in the industry. Be it oversized jackets, sharp suits or his favourite accessories and bling, Guru Randhawa truly knows how to elevate his personal style. Not to forget, his immense love for sneakers that the rapper proudly flaunts on the gram!

Jasleen Royal

Bollywood's hearty voice, Jasleen Royal, began her journey with the soulful Din Shagna Da and went on to treat us with many hits. With her ever-growing presence on social media, Jasleen uses it to showcase her music as well as personal style. Best described as chic, modern and understated, the singer doesn't shy away from experimenting and effortlessly pulls off dresses as much as Indian ethnic outfits. Trust Jasleen to fuse a blazer and ethnic skirt look, and the singer does it with equal panache.

Badshah

One of the few musicians to have a deep love for fashion is Badshah. Remember his memorable debut on a popular talk show where he unleashed the designer nerd in him? Be it Balenciaga, Gucci or Louis Vuitton, Badshah always knows what's hot and what's not. The rapper, apart from giving pop hits such as Garmi and Jugnu, never forgets to add an element of bling to complete his look. Also, how can we forget his love affair with chunky and oversized sunglasses? While Badshah continues to impress us with his beats, he is also making sure to serve uber fashionable looks that are unmissable.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Super Stylish Music Personality on 16 June.

