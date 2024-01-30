EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on his ‘Please Wale Smile’ in Fighter; ‘It was difficult because...'

Hrithik Roshan, along with the entire team of Fighter, is on an all-time high right now. That’s because the movie is doing amazingly well at the box office. Even during a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor expressed gratitude for the love it’s been getting with every passing day. He also spoke about shooting the popular ‘Please Wale Smile’ in Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan says shooting ‘Please Wale Smile’ in Fighter was difficult

During the chat with us, the host informed Hrithik Roshan that the audience wants the actor to bring Krrish 4 with that adorable please smile that he has in Fighter. Happy with the acknowledgment of that cute moment, Hrithik said, “It was a difficult one because it could become caricaturise. I had to bring in some amount of me into it. Yeah, that was tough.”

When told that everyone in the theatre was smiling looking at him smiling on the big screen, the Super 30 actor said, “Very fortunate with all the reviews and all the compliments coming our way, it’s very very encouraging. Really feeling like I have gotten enough of a pat on my back to feel the strength and get into war now.”

Watch the interview below:

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in War 2

Hrithik Roshan is also filming for his next project titled War 2. Talking about his character in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, he said, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting.”

War 2 is the sequel to one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019 with the same name. the movie which is the next project in the YRF's Spy Universe will also see actor Jr NTR.

Further in the interview, Hrithik opined that the biggest validation for a film is the box office number. He candidly said, “The biggest validation is box office numbers; Especially when you are making a film that is aimed at entertaining that section of audience that gets in the numbers.”

