EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi on being subjected to body shaming; ‘I thought there was something wrong with me’

Huma Qureshi has cemented her place in Bollywood as one of the prolific actors, thanks to her bold and praise worthy film choices. The actress was last seen playing the role of Tarla Dalal in the movie, Tarla. While fans are heaping praises for her acting chops in her latest OTT outing, the versatile actor joined us for the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s ‘Baatein Ankahee: Season 2’, where she spoke her heart out about body shaming, how it made her feel vulnerable at one point of time and how she deals with it now.

Huma Qureshi opens up about being body shamed

Speaking about the time when she was body shamed by a film reviewer in a, Huma said, “People are not reviewing films, people are just being slanderous. They are just trying to pull people down.”

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks? And it happens a lot, not just with me and I’m sure a lot of people watching this will know what exactly I’m saying. There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone,” Huma added.

The actress further suggested that if as a reviewer one doesn't like a film, don’t watch the film, but do not try to pull anyone down with personal attacks or body shame for the sake of ‘clickbait’.

She also mentioned how she used to feel ‘confident’ when she was in Delhi. Huma revealed that it was the same confidence that pushed her to move to Mumbai and follow her dream of becoming an actor.

When Huma Qureshi doubted her self-worth

Huma played the character of an overweight girl in Double XL, a movie which deals with body shaming and encourages the audience to embrace body positivity. However, the actress revealed how unwanted comments about her size and body negatively affected her and made her doubt her self-worth.

Shedding light on the same, Huma said, “The only way as an actor for you to know if what you're doing is right or not, is by listening to these comments or the feedback that you get (on social media) and (after coming across negative comments) I thought like, there was something terribly wrong with me.”

On being asked if such negative comments still affect her, Qureshi answered. She said, “Of course it affects you. Thanks to social media, because of that you know what people are thinking about you or your film.”

“But I also feel like certain reviewers come with certain biases. Because they're also human and who have their personal biases. So you just take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is how you do a project and audiences’ love,” Huma concluded.

Meanwhile, Qureshi, who made a scintillating debut with Anurag Kashyap’s cult crime-thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur, has been impressing her fans and audiences by portraying strong, female-centric roles. After winning hearts as Monica in Monica O My Darling last year, Huma is now making headlines for effortlessly portraying India’s iconic chef, Tarla Dalal, in her biopic titled as Tarla. She has also earned praise for her performance in the web series Maharani.

