EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to celebrate 49th birthday in a star studded affair in Alibaug; Details inside

From the top movie stars of Bollywood to the most prestigious film personalities, here’s the invite list for Karan Johar’s mega star studded 49th birthday celebration in Alibaug.

Amidst the second wave of COVID 19, the glitz and glamour industry has not had the opportunity to fraternize at movie premieres or high-profile social gatherings. Post and Natasha Dalal’s star-studded wedding in January, there has not been a big event in Bollywood though it may happen sooner than you think. will be turning 49 in 2 days on 25th May and the date will mark a huge celebration in the film parlance. Instead of Bandra, Karan will be ringing in his 49th at Alibaug and the guest list includes the likes of , , , , Virat Kohli, and amongst others.

One of the most star-studded guest lists of the year includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, , , Vicky Kaushal, , Varun Dhawan, Natasha, Abhishek Bachchan, , Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Jahnvi Kapoor, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli, , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, Ishan Khatter, Seema Khan, Neelam, Zoya Akhtar, Rani Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone. The invites have been sent to all these celebrities to arrive at Alibaug.

Karan Johar is one of the most loved and affable celebrity to all the rest in Bollywood. Considering COVID 19, reportedly Karan has decided to divide the birthday celebrations into 3 days, including the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May. The number of guests has been divided as to not crowd the affair and some of them will start arriving from the 23rd. A little bump in the road at Johar land according to sources because some of the A-listers have decided not to RSVP and miss the birthday including Ranveer/Deepika, Kareena/Saif, Rani Mukherjee/Aditya Chopra & Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli. It remains to be seen who will eventually show up at the bash and what would be the spirit of Bollywood’s top stars on the eve of Karan Johar’s birthday.

Also Read| Karan Johar posts Shah Rukh Khan’s click of birthday boy Aditya Chopra with Aryan; Anushka Sharma's all hearts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×