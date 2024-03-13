EXCLUSIVE: 'Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon were totally having fun' on Ghagra sets, Crew writers recall

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is steadily picking up the buzz. After the release of the teaser, the makers released the first song Naina from the film a few days ago which became a hit on social media instantly. Now, to amplify the hype, another song titled Ghagra has been released and it has also received a warm initial response from the audience. While the song proves to be a perfect party track of the year, the credit also goes to the leading ladies for creating the right magic.

Crew writers praise Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for creating magic in the song Ghagra

After delighting the audience with Naina, the makers of Crew launched an electrifying party anthem, Ghagra, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The song which features the leading ladies of the film setting the dance floors on fire has taken the hype of the film to the next level.

The latest update is that the writers of Crew, Mehul Suri, and Nidhi Mehra have praised Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti for taking the song's charm to the next level with their performance.

Sharing a memorable moment from the Ghagra song's shoot, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra said, "All three actresses, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, proved to be quick learners. They picked up the choreography swiftly, which made it very easy for us to shoot the song quickly. Surprisingly, they didn't require much practice, yet their performances were exceptional and most importantly they added their own unique elements to the song. They were totally having fun, which can be seen in the song as well. It was truly an experience to relish.”

More about Crew

Crew is the story of three daring flight attendants played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Known for their adventurous and playful nature, they set out to pursue their aspirations, facing unforeseen obstacles along the way. Also featuring Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, the film promises an exciting and humorous cinematic journey directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is slated to release on March 29, 2024.

