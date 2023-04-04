EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor opens up on taking fashion a notch higher with her upcoming film The Crew

Ever since Rhea Kapoor announced her upcoming project The Crew, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about it. The film which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, had grabbed all the limelight after the first look of the three actresses was released. We have to admit the star cast is really exciting and this will be the first time when these 3 divas will collaborate with each other on the big screen. Well, Bebo recently sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up on the fashion and style in this film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on taking style and fashion a notch higher with The Crew

All eyes are on Kareena Kapoor Khan as everyone is eagerly awaiting her upcoming film The Crew. While talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, when she was asked will she be taking style and fashion a notch higher? The actress replied, “I’m sure! Rhea is like known for her style and for creating different kinds of designs. And you know it is a fun film. Ya! That’s the vibe of the film so hopefully, we will be able to create that.” In a recent interview with Variety Bebo elaborated about The Crew and said that it is going to be gloss and glamour. And it’s a comedy chick flick heist film. “That will be the Hindi masala commercial film as compared to ‘Devotion’ and Hansal’s film.”

Check out the interview:

Rhea Kapoor begins shooting for The Crew

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor had recently shared two pictures from the first day on the sets of The Crew. In the first picture, we could see the clapboard of the film kept on the floor over a white cloth in front of a diya that is lit. In the second picture, we can see a portrait of Rhea’s nani that is kept with garlands of flowers decorated on her and fruits and diya kept in front of her. Sharing these pictures, Rhea wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! i love you!” Taking to the comments section, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “so ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa.”

